Arab League Rejects Palestinian Bid to Condemn UAE-Israel Accord

Palestinian diplomacy suffered a significant blow on Wednesday as a demand to censure the Israeli-United Arab Emirates normalization agreement was declined by representatives of the Arab world. In a videoconference of the Arab League members’ foreign ministers, a proposal was put forth by the Palestinian delegation to issue a formal condemnation of the Abraham Accord, set to be officially signed next week at the White House. Yet, in a sign of Ramallah’s declining standing in the world, countries such as Jordan, Egypt, Sudan and all Gulf nations elected to vote down the draft, instead passing an alternative resolution that holds no condemnation of the UAE’s act. Still, Palestine did not go home empty-handed, as it managed to extract a statement from Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan al-Saud reinforcing the Saudis’ commitment to the establishment of a Palestinian state based on the pre-1967 borders with east Jerusalem as its capital.