Aramco Signs 100 Deals, Worth $7B, To Improve Saudi Industrial Ecosystem

Saudi petroleum and natural gas giant Aramco signed 100 agreements or memorandums of understanding on Monday to advance a diverse, sustainable, and globally competitive industrial ecosystem in the kingdom. The total value of the deals was estimated at around $7.2 billion. Aramco’s partners in the deals include a variety of companies, such as the American communications technology company Zoom Video Communications; the US-based fintech business Taulia; and the German-based logistics company DHL. The signing took place during the seventh edition of the In-Kingdom Total Value Add (iktva) Forum and Exhibition, an initiative that encourages international companies to establish their Middle Eastern regional headquarters in Saudi Arabia.