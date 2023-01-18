Israeli Archaeologists Find 1,300-Year-Old Fabrics From Far East, Central Asia, Africa

Hundreds of 1,300-year-old imported fabrics have been discovered by archaeologists in Israel’s Arava Desert, the University of Haifa announced in a statement on Tuesday. These include silk fabrics from China and cotton fabrics from India, Iran, and Sudan.

“The findings indicate that there was a previously unknown Israeli silk road, branched off from the famous Silk Road network that connected ancient China to the rest of the world,” said Guy Bar-Oz, a senior archaeologist at the University of Haifa, China’s Xinhua news agency reports. “At that time, there was a strong monopoly of Chinese silk worldwide,” he said.

Molecular genetic research on the silk is expected to identify the silkworm species that made it, which will tell researchers where in China the silk came from.

The University of Haifa said the fabrics were well-preserved and featured various colors, such as indigo blue, red from the Rubia tinctorum plant, brown, and other shades.

Some of the fabrics show complex designs and weaving patterns that are still used today in places like India, Iran, and Central Asia.

Along with the fabrics, many other imported items were unearthed at the desert site, including leather straps, belts, socks, shoe soles, combs, backgammon dice, hygienic products like ear swabs and bandages, and more.

The researchers said these findings provide evidence of the state of globalization and the influence of Far Eastern technology on the Middle East at the time, as well as the high demand for luxury products.