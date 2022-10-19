Give the Gift of Truth This Jewish New Year

The Media Line has been leading for more than twenty years in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

We're proud of the dozens of young students we've trained in our Press and Policy Student Program who will form the vanguard of the next generation of journalists to the benefit of countless millions of news readers.

Non-profit news needs public support. please help us with your generous contributions.
Donate
The Media Line
We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays.
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Argentina Releases Detained Iranian Crew Members of Grounded Venezuelan Plane
View of the Venezuelan-owned Emtrasur cargo plane at the international airport in Córdoba, Argentina, on June 6, 2022, before taking off for Buenos Aires, where it was held on suspicion of ties to Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Quds Force. (Sebastian Borsero/AFP via Getty Images)
Mideast Daily News
Iran
Argentina
Venezuela
sanctions

Argentina Releases Detained Iranian Crew Members of Grounded Venezuelan Plane

Steven Ganot
10/19/2022

Iran’s Foreign Ministry announced on Tuesday that the Iranian crew members of the Venezuelan plane seized by Argentina in June had been released. “The Argentinean judge eventually … issued an order for the release of the Iranian crew members and the removal of their exit ban,” Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani said in a statement on the ministry’s website. Kanaani said the crew was headed back to Iran after a four-month joint legal and consular battle by Iran and Venezuela to free them. A Boeing 747 cargo plane sold by Iranian company Mahan Air to Venezuelan airline Emtrasur had been grounded over alleged violations of US sanctions and on suspicion of ties to Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Quds Force since it landed in Argentina on June 8.

Give the Gift of Truth This Jewish New Year

The Media Line has been leading for more than twenty years in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

We're proud of the dozens of young students we've trained in our Press and Policy Student Program who will form the vanguard of the next generation of journalists to the benefit of countless millions of news readers.

Non-profit news needs public support. please help us with your generous contributions.
Donate
The Media Line
We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays.
NEXT FROM
Mideast Daily News
MORE FROM Mideast Daily News

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.