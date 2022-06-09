The Media Line led over twenty years ago in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

Armed Drone Detonates Near US Consulate in Northern Iraq
Undated photo of the US Consulate in Irbil, the capital of Iraq's autonomous Kurdistan region. (Screenshot: Facebook)
Mideast Daily News
Consulate
Irbil
Iraq
drone attack

Armed Drone Detonates Near US Consulate in Northern Iraq

The Media Line Staff
06/09/2022

Three civilians were injured when a drone armed with explosives detonated near the US consulate in Irbil in the north of Iraq. The drone, which exploded on Wednesday night, also damaged cars in the area. Reuters quoted unnamed security officials as saying that the drone targeted the US consulate and that it was shot out of the air. No group or individual has claimed responsibility, though previous drone attacks in the area have been linked to the Quds Force of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC). The explosion did not damage buildings in the area that house US troops. Some 2,500 US troops remain in Iraq as part of a multi-national force in the country to fight the Islamic State. In March, Iran attacked Irbil with a dozen ballistic missiles, saying that the attack targeted “secret Israeli bases” and two “strategic centers” of Israel’s Mossad security agency. Iraq later said an investigation found there was no Israeli presence in the areas. The attack was also considered a warning to the US, a staunch ally of Israel.

