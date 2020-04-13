As Iran Moves to Re-open Economy, Coronavirus Death Toll Mounts

Iran on Monday announced 111 new coronavirus-related deaths in the previous 12-hour period, raising the overall toll in the country to nearly 4,600. Health officials also confirmed 1,617 new infections, bringing the total official diagnoses in the Islamic Republic – one of the hardest-hit nations in the world – to 73,303. Some 4,000 people remain in critical condition. Nevertheless, Tehran is slowly taking steps to jump-start an economy that was already reeling under the weight of US economic sanctions. On Saturday, the government allowed small businesses outside Tehran to re-open. Restrictions in the capital will be eased later this week. President Hassan Rouhani also announced that an intercity travel ban in place since last month would be lifted on April 20.