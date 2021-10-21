Americans need to understand the Middle East
How much do we really know?

At The Media Line, we value all points of view and aim to mend our differences through fact-based narrative-inclusive journalism Help support our bold and brave team in Afghanistan, Gaza, Israel, Palestinian Territories, the UAE, and beyond.
Help us continue our work and provide access to the news that matters to you.

Donate
Thank you and best wishes to you and yours for this Jewish New Year.
 
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Syria’s Assad, Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Discuss Bilateral Relations, in Further Regional Thaw
Syrian Presdient Bashar Assad during a November 2017 visit to Russia. (Office of the President of Russia via Wikimedia Commons)
Mideast Daily News
Bashar Assad
Syria
Abu Dhabi
Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan

Syria’s Assad, Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Discuss Bilateral Relations, in Further Regional Thaw

Marcy Oster
10/21/2021

In a further thawing of relations between Syria’s Bashar Assad and Arab leaders in the region, Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan held a discussion by phone with the Syrian president in which they talked about “the relations between the two fraternal nations and prospects of advancing cooperation across various fields,” according to the Emirates News Agency (WAM). “They also discussed the ongoing developments in Syria and the Middle East in addition to issues of regional and international interest,” the report also said. Assad reportedly placed the call, according to The New Arab. Most Arab countries reduced diplomatic relations with Syria after the start of the country’s civil war in 2011.  Jordan began to normalize its relations with Syria late last month, including fully reopening its main border crossing with Syria. Assad and Jordan’s King Abdullah II on October 3 had their first conversation in the decade since the start of the civil war in Syria.

Did you know we’re celebrating our 20th Anniversary as the 1st American News Agency exclusively covering the Middle East?

  • The Middle East landscape is changing rapidly.
  • The roads in the region open to new possibilities.
  • The Media Line continues to pave the way to a far greater understanding of the region’s land, people, policies and governments through our trusted, fact-based news.

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

Please make your gift today.
Thank you!
Donate

We paved the way to be the Trusted Mid East News you can rely on!

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

NEXT FROM
Mideast Daily News
MORE FROM Mideast Daily News

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.