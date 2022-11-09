Donate
At COP27, Israel, Jordan Agree To Move Forward on UAE-Brokered Water-for-Energy Deal
Inside one of Israel's water desalination facilities. (Naftali Hilger/Mekorot)
Mideast Daily News
Israel-Jordan
UAE
desalination
solar energy
COP27

At COP27, Israel, Jordan Agree To Move Forward on UAE-Brokered Water-for-Energy Deal

The Media Line Staff
11/09/2022

Israel and Jordan agreed to move forward with a water-for-energy deal brokered by the United Arab Emirates during the UN climate change summit, COP27. The two countries signed a new memorandum of understanding based on a feasibility study of the plan, that would see Israel trade desalinated water for solar energy generated in Jordan by a solar plant built by the UAE, during a ceremony hosted by the UAE at the summit in Sharm-el-Sheik on Tuesday. The MOU was signed in the presence of UAE climate envoy and industry minister Sultan al-Jaber and US climate envoy John Kerry. The UAE was the first Gulf state to normalize relations with Israel under the US-brokered Abraham Accords signed in 2020.  The project reportedly will be funded by the UAE. The MOU says that the countries will present their progress on the plan by COP28.

