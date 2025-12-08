At Doha Forum, US Burden Sharing and Israeli Conduct Take Center Stage

Gulf leaders, Western officials, and policy heavyweights converged on this year’s Doha Forum to ask a blunt question: Is Israel now the main source of regional instability even as the US pushes local partners to shoulder more of the security load? Reporting from Doha, Jacob Wirtschafter tracks how that debate played out in a capital hit in recent months by both Iranian missiles and an Israeli drone strike aimed at Hamas negotiators.

Setting the tone, former Saudi intelligence chief Prince Turki Al-Faisal said, “For the moment, definitely it is Israel,” citing strikes in Syria, ongoing operations in Gaza, and clashes along the Lebanese border. Qatar’s prime minister, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, told right-wing American political commentator Tucker Carlson that the Israeli strike on Doha “shocked” President Donald Trump and violated the basic rule of mediation: “To have the mediator hit by one of the parties is unprecedented.”

From Washington’s corner, Daniel Shapiro, a former US ambassador to Israel and now a distinguished fellow at the Atlantic Council, said on LinkedIn that he attended the forum to urge Qatari leaders to press Hamas to disarm, relinquish control, and leave Gaza. “Without that, the rest of Trump’s 20-point plan can’t move forward,” he said, noting that Qatar had already used its influence to secure the release of all hostages after Israel’s September strike in Doha. Shapiro added that he delivered this message directly to Qatar’s prime minister and other senior officials.