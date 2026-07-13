At Herzl’s Vienna Home, Zionism, the Holocaust and Palestine Share One Address

At first glance, Berggasse 6 is simply another handsome old building on a Vienna street. Look closer, and one address opens onto the birth of political Zionism, the destruction of European Jewry, and the unresolved Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Tara Kavaler visits the building where Theodor Herzl lived from 1896 to 1898, a brief but decisive period when his apartment became an informal headquarters for a movement that would reshape Jewish history. There, Herzl founded the newspaper Die Welt, organized the First Zionist Congress, and hosted meetings with political, religious, and communal figures whose support he sought for a Jewish state.

Dr. Daniel Polisar, executive vice president and co-founder of Shalem College, describes those years as the peak of Herzl’s activity. His home was not merely a residence. It was a political office, diplomatic salon, and workshop where Zionism moved from an idea into an organized international campaign.

The building later acquired a far darker history. At least three Jewish residents were deported and murdered during the Holocaust. Two others, Heinrich and Adele Kurtz, tried unsuccessfully to reach Mandatory Palestine before their deaths. Their fate gave brutal urgency to Herzl’s argument that Jews needed political sovereignty and a refuge of their own.

Today, the Catholic-owned building houses Pizzeria Valentino. Its Palestinian owner, Hakim Hadid, has worked there for 43 years and keeps a photograph of himself with Yasser Arafat in his office. He dislikes the attention surrounding Herzl’s former home and says some visitors leave him feeling unwanted. Born in Nablus, Hadid believes Israel is illegal, yet accepts that it will not disappear and supports a Palestinian state beside a Jewish one.

Outside, a plaque honoring Herzl—unveiled by Israeli President Isaac Herzog shortly before the October 7 massacre—has been marked with red paint. Inside, Hadid frames coexistence not as reconciliation or affection, but as unavoidable reality.

Kavaler’s full story is worth reading for the strange intimacy of its setting: one staircase connecting Herzl’s ambition, murdered Jewish residents and a Palestinian restaurateur whose own life was shaped by the state Herzl helped imagine.