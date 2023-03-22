At Least 10 Soldiers Killed in Renewed Fighting in Yemen’s Marib Province

Fighting has resumed in Yemen’s oil-producing Marib province, resulting in the death of at least 10 soldiers, according to military sources. Despite diplomatic efforts to end the long-running war in Yemen, the Houthi rebels launched an attack on hills overlooking Harib district, south of Marib. The region has been a key battleground throughout the conflict and has witnessed sporadic fighting even during periods of reduced hostilities. Two military sources confirmed that the Iran-backed rebels have been amassing forces in the area.

During the clash, the Houthis made progress on the front and caused dozens of families to flee. While the details of the fight remain unknown, the second military official confirmed the source’s account of the incident.

The renewed fighting comes after Saudi Arabia and Iran agreed to restore diplomatic ties and following an agreement this week to exchange nearly 900 prisoners – 181 held in Houthi prisons and 706 rebels held by the Saudi-led coalition. Hans Grundberg, the UN secretary-general’s special envoy for Yemen, said that “intense diplomatic efforts” are underway to reach a peace deal.

Although the UN-brokered cease-fire significantly reduced hostilities, the conflict remains complex, with the country divided along regional, political, and confessional lines. It has left hundreds of thousands dead, directly or indirectly, and triggered one of the world’s worst humanitarian crises.

UN officials have welcomed the detente between Saudi Arabia and Iran, saying they hoped it would offer momentum toward peace in Yemen.