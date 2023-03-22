Donate
Light Theme
Log In
At Least 10 Soldiers Killed in Renewed Fighting in Yemen’s Marib Province
The Marib Governate in northern Syria, (Wikimedia Commons)
Mideast Daily News
Yemen Civil War

At Least 10 Soldiers Killed in Renewed Fighting in Yemen’s Marib Province

Steven Ganot
03/22/2023

Fighting has resumed in Yemen’s oil-producing Marib province, resulting in the death of at least 10 soldiers, according to military sources. Despite diplomatic efforts to end the long-running war in Yemen, the Houthi rebels launched an attack on hills overlooking Harib district, south of Marib. The region has been a key battleground throughout the conflict and has witnessed sporadic fighting even during periods of reduced hostilities. Two military sources confirmed that the Iran-backed rebels have been amassing forces in the area.

During the clash, the Houthis made progress on the front and caused dozens of families to flee. While the details of the fight remain unknown, the second military official confirmed the source’s account of the incident.

The renewed fighting comes after Saudi Arabia and Iran agreed to restore diplomatic ties and following an agreement this week to exchange nearly 900 prisoners – 181 held in Houthi prisons and 706 rebels held by the Saudi-led coalition. Hans Grundberg, the UN secretary-general’s special envoy for Yemen, said that “intense diplomatic efforts” are underway to reach a peace deal.

Although the UN-brokered cease-fire significantly reduced hostilities, the conflict remains complex, with the country divided along regional, political, and confessional lines. It has left hundreds of thousands dead, directly or indirectly, and triggered one of the world’s worst humanitarian crises.

UN officials have welcomed the detente between Saudi Arabia and Iran, saying they hoped it would offer momentum toward peace in Yemen.

Give the Gift of Truth This Jewish New Year

The Media Line has been leading for more than twenty years in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

We're proud of the dozens of young students we've trained in our Press and Policy Student Program who will form the vanguard of the next generation of journalists to the benefit of countless millions of news readers.

Non-profit news needs public support. please help us with your generous contributions.
Donate
The Media Line
We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays.
NEXT FROM
Mideast Daily News
MORE FROM Mideast Daily News

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.