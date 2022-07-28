At Least 17 Killed in Clashes in Druze-majority Syrian Province

At least 17 people have been killed in the Druze-majority province of Sweida in southern Syria, according to local reports on Thursday. Dozens also have been injured in the violence between armed local residents and gangs aligned with government security agencies. In general, Sweida has managed to remain on the sidelines of Syria’s long-running civil war. But government-backed fighters have carried out arbitrary detentions, random roadblocks and kidnappings for ransom, angering resident, according to reports. The violence this week began after a local resident was detained by the gangs, and other residents began detaining gang members in retaliation. Negotiations over a settlement to ease the violence are currently underway, according to reports. The detained local resident ultimately was released, according to local media. The province has seen some protests against the deteriorating economic situation.