At Least 9 Palestinians Killed in Israeli Military Operation in Nablus

At least nine Palestinians have been killed in clashes Wednesday with Israel Defense Forces troops during a raid in the West Bank city of Nablus, the Palestinian Authority’s Health Ministry said. The clashes erupted as the soldiers were said to be searching for wanted Palestinian fighters. At least 97 Palestinians have been injured so far during the clashes. The violence reportedly broke out as IDF troops in armored vehicles, accompanied by members of the special forces, entered Nablus at around 10 a.m. The troops sealed all the entrances to the city and surrounded the home of Hossam Isleem, a wanted Palestinian. Three members of the Lions’ Den terror group were said to be barricaded inside the home. The IDF fired a missile at the building, destroying it and killing at least two of the men. Clashes took place throughout Nablus as loudspeakers in mosques across the city called on people to come out into the streets and fight with the troops.