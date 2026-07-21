Attacks on Desalination Plants Threaten the Systems Sustaining Gulf Life

Oil has long defined the Gulf’s strategic importance. Water may determine whether its cities can continue functioning.

Giorgia Valente examines how Iranian attacks on Kuwaiti power-generation and desalination facilities have exposed a vulnerability reaching directly into homes, hospitals and businesses. Kuwait reported strikes on two consecutive days, with fires and damage disrupting electricity production and forcing authorities to activate emergency plans.

The threat is difficult to overstate. Kuwait obtains roughly 90% of its drinking water through desalination, while Qatar and the United Arab Emirates are also heavily dependent on the technology. These systems require continuous electricity to process seawater, pump it through distribution networks and deliver it to consumers. A strike on a power station can disrupt water supplies even if the desalination plant itself remains standing.

Iran has reported similar damage at home. Officials said US strikes hit the Bunji desalination system near Jask, damaging a pumping station and power transformer and interrupting supplies to 20 villages. Washington has not confirmed responsibility.

Experts caution that isolated incidents do not prove a deliberate strategy of targeting civilian water systems. The wider pattern is still grim: Water, electricity, transportation and energy infrastructure are increasingly being damaged across the conflict.

Gulf states have built multiple desalination plants, storage facilities and emergency systems that can absorb brief interruptions. A sustained campaign striking production, power and distribution networks at the same time would be another matter. Dr. Kaveh Madani of the United Nations University Institute for Water, Environment and Health warns that repeated attacks could force rationing within days, depending on storage, spare capacity and repair times.

The stakes extend beyond drinking water. Data centers, artificial intelligence projects and other pillars of Gulf economic diversification require enormous amounts of electricity and, in some cases, water for cooling. Damage to interconnected networks could send failures rippling through civilian life and commercial activity.

Valente’s full article traces how the region’s security equation is shifting from oil fields and shipping lanes toward the infrastructure that makes desert cities possible. Read it for a sobering account of what happens when water becomes leverage—and when resilience designed for one strike confronts the possibility of many.