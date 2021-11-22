Americans need to understand the Middle East
How much do we really know?

At The Media Line, we value all points of view and aim to mend our differences through fact-based narrative-inclusive journalism Help support our bold and brave team in Afghanistan, Gaza, Israel, Palestinian Territories, the UAE, and beyond.
Help us continue our work and provide access to the news that matters to you.

Donate
Thank you and best wishes to you and yours for this Jewish New Year.
 
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Attacks on Iran Nuclear Facilities ‘Counterproductive,’ US Warns Israel, NYT Reports Ahead of Talks
Mideast Daily News
Iran nuclear agreement
Joint Comprehensive Plan Of Action
Israeli attacks
New York Times

Attacks on Iran Nuclear Facilities ‘Counterproductive,’ US Warns Israel, NYT Reports Ahead of Talks

Marcy Oster
11/22/2021

US officials have warned officials in Israel that attacks on Iran’s nuclear infrastructure “may be tactically satisfying, but they are ultimately counterproductive,” the New York Times reported. The article about Iran’s nuclear program was published on Sunday, just days before the restart of negotiations in Vienna to re-up the nuclear deal between Iran and world powers. The Times notes that in the past 20 months, Israel has assassinated Iran’s chief nuclear scientist and sabotaged four Iranian nuclear and missile facilities in a bid to slow Iran’s progress toward building a nuclear bomb. But, according to the report, “the Iranians have quickly gotten the facilities back online – often installing newer machines that can enrich uranium at a far more rapid pace.” Since Iran began violating the terms of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action after the United States left the nuclear deal and put new sanctions in to place, Iran has reduced its breakout time to a nuclear bomb from about a year to several weeks, according to the report. The White House, which will take place in the Vienna negotiations indirectly, as it has in previous rounds, is now looking into implementing an interim deal which would freeze Iran’s production of enriched uranium and its conversion to a metallic form to create a nuclear warhead, in exchange for easing some sanctions. Such a move would buy time for further negotiations leading to a more comprehensive agreement, and put a pause on Israeli attacks on Iran’s nuclear facilities.

Give the Gift of Trusted News!

Dear friends,

The Media Line is always there to report to you the stories and issues of the Middle East – completely and in context: TML is the source you can trust.

Know The Media Line to Know The Middle East!

Please support our ad-free, nonprofit news agency. Our seasoned journalists reporting from the Middle East are working day and night during these challenging, yet defining times; and our student interns are honing their knowledge and skills, preparing to emerge as tomorrow’s journalists.

You rely on us and we’re relying on you! Make your online tax-deductible donation here and contact us regarding donations through appreciated stock, donor advised funds, qualifying IRA distributions and other charitable instruments.

Donate
Thank you for confidence in The Media Line.
 
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
NEXT FROM
Mideast Daily News
MORE FROM Mideast Daily News

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.