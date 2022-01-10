The Media Line led over twenty years ago in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

Aura Herzog, Wife and Mother of Israeli Presidents and Social Activist, Dies at 97
Israeli President Chaim Herzog and Aura Herzog during a visit to Toledo, Spain in 1992. (GPO)
Mideast Daily News

Aura Herzog, Wife and Mother of Israeli Presidents and Social Activist, Dies at 97

Marcy Oster
01/10/2022

Aura Herzog, the wife and mother of Israeli presidents, has died at the age of 97. Herzog, who died Sunday night, was the mother of the current Israeli president, Isaac Herzog, and the wife of Chaim Herzog, Israel’s sixth president. She will lie in state on Wednesday in the Great Hall of the President’s Residence in Jerusalem, where members of the public will be able to pass by her coffin and pay their last respects, followed later in the day with a funeral procession to Mount Herzl, where she will be buried alongside her husband. Herzog was born in Egypt to parents who were expelled from Palestine by the Ottoman Turks during World War I. She made aliyah to Israel in 1946 and joined the Haganah, the precursor to the Israel Defense Forces. During Israel’s War of Independence, she served as an officer in the intelligence division and later served in the Science Corps, where she was seriously wounded in a terror attack on the National Institutions building in March 1948. A social activist, she founded the Council for a Beautiful Israel, the first environmental organization in Israel, which she led for forty years in a volunteer capacity. She also served on the boards of numerous other organizations throughout her life. After the death of her husband 1997, she founded and headed the Chaim Herzog Foundation to commemorate his work and legacy. “Aura was a public figure and socially active woman who loved her people and her country. She lived modestly and raised a wonderful family while being constantly active on behalf of the public and society in Israel.” Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said in a statement of condolence.

