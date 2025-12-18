Australian Jews Reassess Their Future After Bondi Attack and Rising Antisemitism

Romy Leibler writes with the sharp clarity of someone watching two homes collide: Australia, where he grew up, and Israel, where he now lives. Returning from his fourth visit to Melbourne since October 7, he says news of the Hanukkah massacre in Sydney landed like a grim punctuation mark on a longer story of anxiety and warning signs that the Jewish community, in his telling, has been tracking for months.

Leibler argues the attack did not shock many Australian Jews so much as confirm what they felt was coming: A permissive climate toward antisemitic rhetoric and threats, paired with what he portrays as weak policing, hesitant prosecutions, and political caution. He points to tolerated chants like “global intifada,” to marches he characterizes as celebrating October 7, and to recorded statements by extremist clerics praising armed groups or invoking anti-Jewish slurs. He says investigators have linked the perpetrators to the Islamic State group and to a Sydney mosque, deepening fears about radicalization and incitement.

The piece pushes Canberra toward hard measures: stronger hate-speech enforcement, banning organizations such as Hizb ut-Tahrir, scrutinizing networks tied to the Muslim Brotherhood, and confronting foreign ideological backers, including Qatar and Turkey. Leibler also faults leaders for, in his view, conflating antisemitism with Islamophobia and focusing on gun laws instead of ideology.

His bleak forecast is practical: more Australian accents in Ra’anana and Netanya. Read the full essay for Leibler’s unvarnished case, and the political warnings he says Australians are ignoring.