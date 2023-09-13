The Media Line Stands Out

Austria Reopens Baghdad Embassy After Over 30 Years, Cites Importance of Iraq’s Stability
(L to R) Austria's Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg, Ambassador Andrea Nasi, and Iraq's Foreign Ministry Undersecretary Muhammad Bahr Al-Ulum attend the reopening ceremony of the Austrian Embassy in Baghdad on Sept. 12, 2023. (Ahmad Al-Rubaye/AFP via Getty Images)
Mideast Daily News
Iraq
Austria
embassy reopening
bilateral relations
stability

Austria Reopens Baghdad Embassy After Over 30 Years, Cites Importance of Iraq’s Stability

Steven Ganot
09/13/2023

After more than three decades of closure, Austria officially reopened its embassy in Iraq on Tuesday. The ceremony coincided with Austrian Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg’s two-day visit to Baghdad, aimed at strengthening bilateral relations between the two nations.

During his visit, Schallenberg held talks with Iraqi President Abdul Latif Rashid and Prime Minister Mohammed Shia’ al-Sudani, exploring avenues for collaboration in security, transportation, and the economy. He also met with his Iraqi counterpart, Fuad Hussein, to discuss the logistics surrounding the embassy’s reopening, which was originally closed in 1991 due to safety concerns.

At a joint press conference, Schallenberg emphasized Austria’s commitment to supporting Iraq’s stability. “Iraq plays an important role in the region’s stability. When this country faces instability, it has repercussions for Austria as well,” he stated.

