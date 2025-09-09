Avivi’s Endgame: 3 Paths To Bring the Hostages Home

In a wide-ranging on-camera interview, Felice Friedson sits down with Brig. Gen. Amir Avivi, chairman of the Israel Defense and Security Forum, to map the endgame of Israel’s war in Gaza as it nears year two. Avivi calls it a seven-front fight that explains the slow grind. He sketches what winning means and what follows.

The core problem, he says, is below ground: a “city” of tunnels with no single center of gravity. Tunnels let Hamas gunmen surface behind units, forcing the Israel Defense Forces to move block by block. Earlier, forces were tied down deterring Hezbollah and managing West Bank flashpoints; only recently, he says, has the army focused fully on Gaza.

Manpower has shaped tempo, not will. Reservists are tired but determined, he says; defense industries are surging and new recruits keep brigades fresh—young soldiers who “want to defend their country.”

On Washington’s role, Avivi says President Donald Trump wants Israel to “win the war fast,” a contrast with the previous administration’s de-escalation policy. He predicts months to a decisive outcome, then a drive to expand the Abraham Accords.

Gaza City remains the hardest fight: dense neighborhoods above, vast command tunnels below, and roughly 800,000 civilians still present. The army, he says, is building humanitarian zones, field hospitals, and direct aid corridors to move people and reduce harm.

For the hostages, Avivi sketches three paths: Hamas surrenders and exits to Sinai; chaos leads to bargaining with individual kidnappers; or military rescues—especially where 28 are already confirmed dead. He says the government and army are aligned, and the last battles will be tough. Watch the video interview and read the full article with Felice Friedson for the complete conversation.