Avoid Food Waste During Rosh Hashana Holiday, Leket Advises

Leket Israel, the country’s leading food rescue organization, which serves some 250,000 clients in need of assistance, will deliver a total of some 75 million pounds of food this year, an increase of 20% over last year.

Some 250,000 tons of food, with a value of about $341,000,000, that has been purchased for the Rosh Hashana holiday in Israel will get thrown away, according to Leket Israel. On average, each Israeli household will spend $916 on food for the holiday, of which $140 will end up in the trash.

Leket advises: “We recommend shopping wisely, in order to cook only what is needed. If you shop with a list and only buy what’s necessary you will limit the leftovers and the potential food waste. It’s also important to store your food properly so it won’t spill or spoil.”