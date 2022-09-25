Give the Gift of Truth This Jewish New Year

Avoid Food Waste During Rosh Hashana Holiday, Leket Advises
Mideast Daily News
food rescue
Leket Israel
Rosh Hashana

Avoid Food Waste During Rosh Hashana Holiday, Leket Advises

Marcy Oster
09/25/2022

Leket Israel, the country’s leading food rescue organization, which serves some 250,000 clients in need of assistance, will deliver a total of some 75 million pounds of food this year, an increase of 20% over last year.

Some 250,000 tons of food, with a value of about $341,000,000, that has been purchased for the Rosh Hashana holiday in Israel will get thrown away, according to Leket Israel.  On average, each Israeli household will spend $916 on food for the holiday, of which $140 will end up in the trash.

Leket advises: “We recommend shopping wisely, in order to cook only what is needed. If you shop with a list and only buy what’s necessary you will limit the leftovers and the potential food waste. It’s also important to store your food properly so it won’t spill or spoil.”

