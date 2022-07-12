The Media Line led over twenty years ago in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

Award-winning Director Jafar Panahi Arrested in Iranian Crackdown on Dissident Filmmakers
Celebrated Iranian film director Jafar Panahi poses during an interview with AFP in Tehran on August 30, 2010. (ATTA KENARE/AFP via Getty Images)
Mideast Daily News

Award-winning Director Jafar Panahi Arrested in Iranian Crackdown on Dissident Filmmakers

Steven Ganot
07/12/2022

Iranian police arrested award-winning filmmaker Jafar Panahi on Monday, the Mehr News Agency reported. Panahi was the third director to be detained in less than a week.

Panahi, a 62-year-old director, screenwriter, and film editor, is identified with the Iranian New Wave film movement and is known for his outspoken humanistic and dissident views. While his films have often been banned in Iran, he has received international acclaim from film theorists and critics and won numerous awards.

He’s been arrested numerous times, most notably in 2010, following his support for anti-government protests. He was charged with propaganda against the Iranian government, sentenced to six years in jail, and given a 20-year ban on directing movies, writing screenplays, giving interviews, or leaving the country except for medical treatment or making the hajj pilgrimage.

“Jafar Panahi has been arrested today when he went to the prosecutor’s office to follow up on the situation of another filmmaker, Mohammad Rasoulof,” Mehr reported on Monday.

The state-run Islamic Republic News Agency reported on Friday that Rasoulof, also an award-winning filmmaker, had been arrested along with colleague Mostafa Aleahmad.

Rasoulof and Aleahmad were arrested over events relating to the collapse of the Metropol building in the city of Abadan, which sparked angry protests, IRNA said. The 10-story building, which was under construction, collapsed on May 23, killing 43 people.

“In the midst of the heartbreaking incident in Abadan’s Metropol, [the filmmakers] were involved in inciting unrest and disrupting the psychological security of society,” the agency said.

Rasoulof led a group of Iranian filmmakers that published an open letter condemning the “corruption, theft, inefficiency and repression” surrounding the building’s collapse.

