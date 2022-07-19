The Media Line led over twenty years ago in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

Award-winning Iranian Filmmaker Ordered To Serve 6-Year Sentence
Celebrated Iranian film director Jafar Panahi poses during an interview with AFP in Tehran on August 30, 2010. (ATTA KENARE/AFP via Getty Images)
Mideast Daily News
filmmaker
Iran
political prisoners

Award-winning Iranian Filmmaker Ordered To Serve 6-Year Sentence

Steven Ganot
07/19/2022

Iran on Tuesday ordered award-winning filmmaker Jafar Panahi to serve out a decade-old prison sentence that had previously gone unenforced. Masoud Setayeshi, a spokesman for Iran’s judiciary, announced that the six-year term for producing anti-government propaganda would now need to be fulfilled.

Panahi has been arrested numerous times, most notably in 2010, following his support for anti-government protests. He was charged with propaganda against the Iranian government, sentenced in 2011 to six years in jail, and given a 20-year ban on directing movies, writing screenplays, giving interviews, or leaving the country except for medical treatment or making the hajj pilgrimage.

Panahi, a 62-year-old director, screenwriter, and film editor, is identified with the Iranian New Wave film movement and is known for his outspoken humanistic and dissident views. His films, about poverty, sexism, violence, and censorship in the Islamic Republic, have received international acclaim and won numerous awards, but have angered Iranian government officials and have often been banned in his home country.

