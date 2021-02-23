Give the Gift of Trusted News!

Dear friends,

The Media Line is always there to report to you the stories and issues of the Middle East – completely and in context: TML is the source you can trust.

Know The Media Line to Know The Middle East!

Please support our ad-free, nonprofit news agency. Our seasoned journalists reporting from the Middle East are working day and night during these challenging, yet defining times; and our student interns are honing their knowledge and skills, preparing to emerge as tomorrow’s journalists.

You rely on us and we’re relying on you! Make your online tax-deductible donation here and contact us regarding donations through appreciated stock, donor advised funds, qualifying IRA distributions and other charitable instruments.

Donate
Thank you for confidence in The Media Line.
 
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Ayatollah Answers American ‘Aggression,’ Asserts Atomic Autonomy Amid Aborted Agreement
Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, June 2017. (Creative Commons)
Mideast Daily News
Ali Khamenei
Iran
Joint Comprehensive Plan Of Action
Iran Nuclear Deal
United States
Israel
Binyamin Netanyahu

Ayatollah Answers American ‘Aggression,’ Asserts Atomic Autonomy Amid Aborted Agreement

Uri Cohen
02/23/2021

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on Monday threatened to ramp up his country’s uranium enrichment effort “to whatever level the nation needs,” going as high as 60% purity. “Iran will not yield to [American and European] aggression. Our stance will not change,” state TV quoted the Islamic Republic’s top man as saying. He also addressed Israeli efforts to thwart Tehran’s nuclear aspirations, referring to Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu as “that international Zionist clown” and boasting that “if we had any such intention, even those more powerful than him wouldn’t be able to stop us.” US State Department spokesman Ned Price brushed off Khamenei’s comments as “hypotheticals” and “posturing.” On Sunday, Iran and the International Atomic Energy Agency announced a temporary agreement that would allow some inspection by the nuclear watchdog in Iranian facilities, despite Tehran’s recent suspension of snap inspections at undeclared sites. Iran’s step is the latest in a growing list of its recent violations of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, reached in 2015 by Iran and world powers and rejected by then-US President Donald Trump in 2018.

Did you know we’re celebrating our 20th Anniversary as the 1st American News Agency exclusively covering the Middle East?

  • The Middle East landscape is changing rapidly.
  • The roads in the region open to new possibilities.
  • The Media Line continues to pave the way to a far greater understanding of the region’s land, people, policies and governments through our trusted, fact-based news.

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

Please make your gift today.
Thank you!
Donate

We paved the way to be the Trusted Mid East News you can rely on!

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

NEXT FROM
Mideast Daily News
MORE FROM Mideast Daily News

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.