Did you know we’re celebrating our 20th Anniversary as the 1st American News Agency exclusively covering the Middle East?

  • The Middle East landscape is changing rapidly.
  • The roads in the region open to new possibilities.
  • The Media Line continues to pave the way to a far greater understanding of the region’s land, people, policies and governments through our trusted, fact-based news.

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

Please make your gift today as we have a most generous matching 2:1 grant.
Thank you!
Donate

We paved the way to be the Trusted Mid East News you can rely on!

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

For those observing, may we wish you a healthy, safe, and sweet 5781.

Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Azeris, Armenians Aren’t Appeased, Agree to Armistice
Armenians protest against the country's agreement to end fighting with Azerbaijan over the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region outside the government headquarters in Yerevan on November 10, 2020. (Karen Minasyan/AFP via Getty Images)
Mideast Daily News
Azerbaijan
Armenia
Nagorno-Karabakh
Russia
Cease-fire
Nikol Pashinyan

Azeris, Armenians Aren’t Appeased, Agree to Armistice

Uri Cohen
11/10/2020

After nearly two months of incessant fighting, multiple failed truces and approximately 5,000 dead, the governments of Azerbaijan and Armenia on Tuesday agreed to a Russian-backed cease-fire in Nagorno-Karabakh, which will include the deployment of nearly 2,000 Russian peacekeeping troops to the disputed area. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan admitted that his was not the upper hand in the talks, noting that Azeri troops had captured several strategic towns and roads and were on the outskirts of the region’s capital, Stepanakert. Residents of Armenia’s capital Yerevan refused to accept what they deemed a capitulation agreement, as thousands stormed the government headquarters in protest. The war-torn region of Nagorno-Karabakh, containing a large Armenian majority, declared independence from Azerbaijan in 1992 following the collapse of the Soviet Union and after years of bloody struggles between the Armenian secessionists and Azeri authorities. It has since existed as a de facto autonomous region, falling victim to continuous violent skirmishes every few years.

NEXT FROM
Mideast Daily News
MORE FROM Mideast Daily News

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.