Baghdad Courts Zagreb: Iraq, Croatia Explore Energy, Trade, and Cultural Ties

Iraq’s President Abdul Latif Rashid met Croatian Foreign Minister Gordan Grlić Radman in Baghdad on Saturday to map out wider cooperation in politics, the economy, and culture—talks that unfolded as Iraq prepares new parliamentary elections and Croatia pushes to expand its footprint in the Middle East. The two sides advanced plans through a government-and-business delegation visit, using minister-level meetings to set priorities and identify projects in energy, education, and cultural exchange.

Rashid said Iraq is working to “broaden its partnerships with Croatia and EU member states,” adding that the country is organizing elections to strengthen democratic practice and ensure the peaceful transfer of power. Radman praised Iraq’s role in regional and international stability and signaled Zagreb’s interest in joint ventures that could link Croatian expertise with Iraq’s reconstruction and diversification goals.

A separate session with Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein drilled into specifics. Radman flagged prospects in oil, gas, energy, and armaments, while Hussein said discussions also covered Iraq’s ties with the European Union and the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, agricultural cooperation drawing on Croatia’s experience, and tourism and cultural initiatives. Radman emphasized Croatia’s commitment to deeper collaboration, particularly in the energy sector.

The push comes as Iraq—an OPEC producer working to modernize its grid and attract foreign investment—seeks to balance ties across Europe and the Gulf while consolidating security gains against extremist groups. Croatia, an EU and NATO member with firms active in engineering, energy services, and shipbuilding, is courting new markets for technology and training. The Baghdad talks offered a pragmatic test: can Croatian know-how and Iraqi demand translate quickly into bankable projects, from power systems and oil services to university partnerships and museum exchanges?