Baghdad Denounces US Treasury Blacklist, Seeks Evidence-Sharing

Iraq’s cabinet blasted fresh US Treasury penalties on Iraqi entities on Saturday, calling the action a unilateral step that strains a critical, decades-long partnership. The government said the sanctions—announced Thursday in Washington—were imposed without consultation and target firms alleged to assist Iran in bypassing US restrictions, smuggle arms, and profit from graft in Iraq. Iraqi spokesperson Basim al-Awadi said the measures were “a negative precedent in the approach to relations between allied nations,” describing them as “deeply regrettable” and out of step with the “spirit of friendship and mutual respect.”

Baghdad argues the dispute should be handled through technical cooperation, not surprise blacklists. The government reaffirmed adherence to Iraqi law and the international agreements it has signed, urging partners—especially the United States—to share evidence and coordinate on compliance and financial monitoring. For its part, the US Department of the Treasury said the action targets “individuals and companies that assist the Iranian regime in evading US sanctions, smuggling weapons, and engaging in widespread corruption in Iraq.”

The move lands at a delicate moment for Iraq, which is trying to stabilize its economy, regulate dollar flows, and rein in armed groups with ties to Iran while maintaining essential security and economic ties with Washington. Prime Minister Mohammed Shia’ al-Sudani ordered a high-level national committee to examine the case and report back within 30 days with legal and administrative steps. The review signals Baghdad’s effort to defuse friction with the US while showing domestic audiences it is defending Iraqi sovereignty and due process. What happens next will test how both governments manage sanctions enforcement against Iran-linked networks without derailing cooperation on security, banking reforms, and energy.