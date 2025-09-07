Baghdad Launches Energy Forum To Push Digital Transition in Oil Sector

Iraq opened the Baghdad International Energy Forum on Saturday, drawing government officials, OPEC leaders, and energy executives for two days of talks on technology and cooperation in the global oil industry. The event brings together delegations from across the Arab world, major companies, and international institutions to discuss new strategies for the sector.

Prime Minister Mohammed Shia’ al-Sudani said the gathering offers a chance to reaffirm Iraq’s commitment to modernizing energy management. He pointed to digital platforms, artificial intelligence, and automation as tools to help drive efficiency in production and distribution. “The forum is an opportunity to reaffirm the Iraqi government’s support for employing digital concepts in energy management,” al-Sudani told delegates, according to his office.

The focus comes as Iraq seeks to diversify its economy and strengthen infrastructure after years of instability. Energy accounts for more than 90% of government revenue, making Iraq the second-largest oil producer in the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries.

OPEC Secretary General Haitham Al Ghais praised Baghdad’s decision to host the forum, noting that the city remains central to the history of the organization. “Baghdad’s hosting of the forum is consistent with its historic and active role in the oil and energy sector,” Al Ghais said. He reminded participants that OPEC was founded in the Iraqi capital 65 years ago, a milestone that continues to shape its identity.

The forum aims to strengthen Iraq’s place as a hub for both technological innovation and international cooperation in the energy industry.