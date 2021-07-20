Baghdad Market Rocked By Suicide Bomb Attack That Kills 35 on Eid Eve

At least 35 people were killed and dozens wounded in a suicide bomb attack in an outdoor market in the Sadr City neighborhood of Baghdad in Iraq. The attack took place as people crowded the market to shop for the Muslim Eid al-Adha festival hours before the holiday began on Monday evening. A member of Islamic State entered the market wearing a vest filled with explosives and blew himself up from within the crowd, Islamic State announced in taking responsibility for the attack on a Telegram propaganda channel. The death toll could rise as some of the injured are in critical condition. Many of the victims were women and children and several of the shops burned down in the wake of the explosion. “They do not allow people to rejoice, even for a moment,” Iraqi President Barham Salih tweeted. The same market was attacked in a car bomb explosion in April, which killed four.