Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Frequent target. The US Embassy compound in Baghdad's Green Zone. (Ahmad Al-Rubaye/AFP via Getty Images)
Mideast Daily News
Iraq
Kabul
Green Zone
rockets
embassies
office buildings
Iran
Washington
Middle East
Mideast

Baghdad’s Green Zone under Fire for Second Time this Week

Uri Cohen
08/30/2020

Baghdad’s compound for embassies and government offices came under fire Saturday, as a rocket launched by an unidentified source hit an empty building. No casualties were reported in the second such attack against the Iraqi capital’s so-called Green Zone this week. On Thursday, three Katyusha rockets landed in the area, which also houses the US Embassy. While Washington has pointed the finger at Iranian proxy groups in Iraq, Iran and its allies have refused to comment or take responsibility. Earlier this month, a similar neighborhood in Afghanistan’s capital Kabul came under attack when four rockets hit embassies and office buildings, wounding 10 people, among them four children. The compound was placed under lockdown for several hours as military personnel worked to secure the area.

NEXT FROM
Mideast Daily News
MORE FROM Mideast Daily News

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.