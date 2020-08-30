Baghdad’s Green Zone under Fire for Second Time this Week

Baghdad’s compound for embassies and government offices came under fire Saturday, as a rocket launched by an unidentified source hit an empty building. No casualties were reported in the second such attack against the Iraqi capital’s so-called Green Zone this week. On Thursday, three Katyusha rockets landed in the area, which also houses the US Embassy. While Washington has pointed the finger at Iranian proxy groups in Iraq, Iran and its allies have refused to comment or take responsibility. Earlier this month, a similar neighborhood in Afghanistan’s capital Kabul came under attack when four rockets hit embassies and office buildings, wounding 10 people, among them four children. The compound was placed under lockdown for several hours as military personnel worked to secure the area.