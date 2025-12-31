Bahrain Unveils Sweeping Fiscal Overhaul as Debt Hits 109% of GDP

Hudhaifa Ebrahim reports that Bahrain has just rolled out the biggest financial reform package in its history—an overdue housekeeping job for a state staring at public debt of about $50 billion, roughly 109% of gross domestic product. The headline move: fuel prices are being liberalized and linked to global markets for the first time, ending a long-running cushion that made budgets feel steadier than they were.

The package, announced Monday, December 29, 2025, stretches well beyond the pump. Electricity and water tariffs are set to rise, with citizens’ first homes still protected by subsidized rates up to a specified limit. A new 20% wastewater fee starts next month. Natural gas prices for companies and factories will begin adjusting in January 2026 to reflect actual costs, increasing gradually over four years. Bahrain is also preparing a 10% tax on local companies with annual net profits above 200,000 Bahraini dinars ($530,000), slated for January 2027.

The government says it is serious about trimming its own fat: one of 11 initiatives calls for a 20% reduction in administrative expenses across all entities. Other measures include fees on undeveloped serviced land (starting January 2027), higher soft drink taxes, rising fees for hiring foreign workers over four years, and higher health insurance fees for foreigners.

These steps come as rating agencies have cut Bahrain’s credit rating, and after the International Monetary Fund urged structural reforms, including broader corporate taxation and less reliance on energy subsidies. Finance Minister Sheikh Salman bin Khalifa Al Khalifa says the goal is to reduce the deficit, reach a primary surplus, and strengthen financing plans.

Bahrain markets itself as the Gulf’s most diversified economy, with a large non-oil sector—yet the state budget still leans heavily on oil. Read the full article for the details, as Hudhaifa Ebrahim lays out what changes, who pays, and what Bahrain is betting on next.