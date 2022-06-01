Ban on Single-Use Plastic Bags Goes Into Effect in Abu Dhabi

Single-use plastic bags are now banned in Abu Dhabi. The ban, which is meant to encourage the use of reusable products, went into effect on Wednesday. The prohibition against the use of plastic bags in the capital of the United Arab Emirates, part of a broader environmental protection initiative, was announced on April 6. Al Arabiya reported that exemptions to the ban include large consumer shopping bags, waste bags, and small bags on a roll used for produce, breads and waste bags. In the week ahead of the implementation of the ban, supermarkets in Abu Dhabi were selling multi-use bags made of canvas or recycled plastic. Abu Dhabi’s Environmental Agency also will phase out single-use cups, plates, and food containers by 2024. Dubai announced that it will levy a 6-cent charge on each plastic bag ahead of halting their use by 2024.