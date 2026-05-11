Banned in Britain, Palestine Action Faces New Scrutiny in Canada

A public target map and organizing manual linked to Palestine Action, a group banned in the UK, have pushed a familiar question into more dangerous territory: When does protest become operational targeting? In a new report by Gabriel Colodro, security experts and Jewish advocacy officials warn that the group’s online material may do more than name companies connected to Israel’s defense sector—it may lower the barrier between political activism, vandalism, sabotage, and potential violence.

The article traces how Palestine Action, founded in the UK in 2020, built its campaign around companies it accuses of enabling Israel’s military, especially Elbit Systems. After an attack on RAF Brize Norton in June 2025, the UK government proscribed the organization under anti-terrorism legislation. A British court later ruled the ban unlawful and disproportionate, though it did not describe the group as merely a peaceful protest movement. That unresolved legal tension sits at the heart of the story.

In Canada, B’nai Brith Canada is urging the government to examine whether Palestine Action or its Canadian chapter should be listed as a terrorist entity. Richard Robertson, the organization’s director of research and advocacy, told The Media Line the concern is not hate speech but “counseling criminal activity,” including cells, reconnaissance, sabotage, and violence.

The piece also features sharp assessments from Matías Rott, a cyber investigation expert, and Lt. Col. (res.) Dr. Uri Ben Yaakov, a former senior Israeli security official and researcher at Reichman University’s International Institute for Counter-Terrorism. Rott argues that open-source intelligence can become the foundation for operational action, while Ben Yaakov compares the decentralized model to earlier calls for lone-wolf attacks by al-Qaida and the Islamic State.

The report broadens the lens to the US, where the Anti-Defamation League says Palestine Action US appeared under the new name Unity of Fields, and where Jewish security officials have warned Congress about anti-Israel networks blurring the line between protest and incitement.

Read the full article and watch the video report for the legal nuance, expert analysis, and uncomfortable democratic dilemma at the center of Gabriel Colodro’s reporting: How can governments protect free speech while preventing publicly available targeting material from becoming a playbook?