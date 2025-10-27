Basra Storage Blaze Follows Gas Leak at Zubair Site, Iraq Says

Iraq’s Oil Ministry said a gas leak ignited a fire at a storage site in southern Basra on Sunday, killing one worker and injuring four others. The blaze broke out at 9:15 a.m. local time at the Zubair 1 depot, where the ministry said a leak in one of the gas systems sparked flames inside the facility’s “old pumping system.” A preliminary inquiry identified the fatality as an employee of the Basra Oil Company; four additional workers were wounded.

Fire crews from the oil sector and the Basra provincial government rushed to the scene and moved to isolate the affected units while cooling nearby equipment to prevent the fire from spreading. By mid-day, the ministry reported crews had gained “partial control over the fire area,” with efforts continuing to extinguish the blaze and secure the site.

Basra is Iraq’s oil heartland, home to export terminals on the Gulf and to some of the country’s largest fields, including Zubair, Rumaila, and West Qurna. Safety incidents are closely watched because disruptions in Basra can quickly ripple through Iraq’s output and exports. The government has pushed operators to tighten safety protocols following past industrial accidents and aging infrastructure at legacy facilities.

Authorities did not immediately disclose whether production from nearby assets was affected, nor did they detail the extent of equipment damage at Zubair 1. The Oil Ministry said a technical team is conducting a full assessment while emergency units continue containment and cleanup. Further updates are expected once investigators determine the cause and confirm that operations can safely resume.