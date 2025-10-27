Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Basra Storage Blaze Follows Gas Leak at Zubair Site, Iraq Says
Firefighter teams conduct operation to extinguish fire as a gas leak triggered an explosion at the Zubair gas storage facility in Iraq's Basra province on Oct. 26, 2025. (Haidar Mohammed Ali/Anadolu via Getty Images)

Basra Storage Blaze Follows Gas Leak at Zubair Site, Iraq Says

Steven Ganot
10/27/2025

Iraq’s Oil Ministry said a gas leak ignited a fire at a storage site in southern Basra on Sunday, killing one worker and injuring four others. The blaze broke out at 9:15 a.m. local time at the Zubair 1 depot, where the ministry said a leak in one of the gas systems sparked flames inside the facility’s “old pumping system.” A preliminary inquiry identified the fatality as an employee of the Basra Oil Company; four additional workers were wounded.

Fire crews from the oil sector and the Basra provincial government rushed to the scene and moved to isolate the affected units while cooling nearby equipment to prevent the fire from spreading. By mid-day, the ministry reported crews had gained “partial control over the fire area,” with efforts continuing to extinguish the blaze and secure the site.

Basra is Iraq’s oil heartland, home to export terminals on the Gulf and to some of the country’s largest fields, including Zubair, Rumaila, and West Qurna. Safety incidents are closely watched because disruptions in Basra can quickly ripple through Iraq’s output and exports. The government has pushed operators to tighten safety protocols following past industrial accidents and aging infrastructure at legacy facilities.

NEXT FROM
Top Stories
MORE FROM Top Stories

Authorities did not immediately disclose whether production from nearby assets was affected, nor did they detail the extent of equipment damage at Zubair 1. The Oil Ministry said a technical team is conducting a full assessment while emergency units continue containment and cleanup. Further updates are expected once investigators determine the cause and confirm that operations can safely resume.

Mideast Daily News
Basra fire
Basra Oil Company
gas leak
Iraq Oil Ministry
Zubair 1 depot
TheMediaLine
WHAT WOULD YOU GIVE TO CHANGE THE MISINFORMATION
about the
ISRAEL-HAMAS WAR?
Time Money Both
Support Us
NEXT FROM
Mideast Daily News
MORE FROM Mideast Daily News
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods