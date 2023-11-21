Battle Intensifies in Gaza’s Jabaliya Camp Amid Israeli Offensive

Israeli forces have intensified operations in Gaza’s Jabaliya refugee camp and around the Indonesian Hospital. In the seventh week of the conflict, this shift in the front line has led to heightened battles in densely populated areas.

Jabaliya, a tightly packed urban area, has been under bombardment for weeks. Israeli officials assert that Hamas fighters displaced from Gaza City are regrouping in these eastern districts. Palestinian health officials report that a strike near the Indonesian Hospital killed 12 people, with hundreds now trapped inside.

As Israel continues pursuing its objective to dismantle Hamas, the toll on Palestinian civilians is increasing, particularly in the north. The UN estimates 160,000 people remain in shelters there, with many others displaced across Gaza’s south.

Israeli military actions extend across Gaza, including in the southern evacuation zone. The military reports striking tunnel shafts and rocket launchers in Jabaliya, while residents describe relentless fighting.

Senior Hamas officials hint at progress in hostage release negotiations, though past breakthroughs have been elusive.

The war has claimed over 13,300 Palestinian lives, according to the Health Ministry of Gaza’s Hamas-run government, and more than 1,300 Israelis and foreign nationals, according to Israeli authorities. Each side says noncombatants comprise the majority of its casualties.