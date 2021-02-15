Give the Gift of Trusted News!

Beirut Begins Much-Needed Vaccination Effort 
Lebanese health care worker Mahmoud Hassoun receives the county's first shot against the coronavirus at Refik Hariri Hospital in Beirut, Lebanon on Feb. 14, 2021. (Houssam Shbaro/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
Mideast Daily News
Lebanon
coronavirus
Vaccine
COVAX
Pfizer

Uri Cohen
02/15/2021

Lebanon kicked off its national vaccination operation on Sunday, inoculating thousands of health care workers and citizens over 75 with the Pfizer vaccine against the coronavirus, which is ravaging the country. Lebanon has so far racked up nearly 337,000 infections and about 4,000 deaths. Beirut’s health ministry has ordered over 2 million vaccine doses, and an additional 2.7 million doses are scheduled to arrive via the global COVAX system, which distributes vaccines to countries in need. The World Bank and the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies will monitor the rollout in Lebanon, which is home to more than six million people, including a million Syrian refugees which the government has vowed to inoculate. The battered Middle Eastern state, already buckling under unprecedented economic and social turmoil and ongoing political crises, was forced into partial lockdown last month after a sharp spike in new virus cases forced overwhelmed hospitals to turn away patients.

