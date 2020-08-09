Beirut Chaos Continues as Thousands Clash with Police

Nearly 800 people were wounded in violent protests that erupted in Beirut over the weekend as demonstrators demanding the immediate resignation of the Lebanese government clashed with security forces. Police opened fire and launched gas canisters into the crowds after they were pelted with rocks and bottles. One officer was killed after reportedly tripping into an elevator shaft while being chased by demonstrators. On Saturday, hundreds of angry protesters managed to overpower security guards and stormed ministry buildings, burning portraits of President Michel Aoun. Public outrage, simmering for months over Lebanon’s economic collapse, finally erupted after the horrific blast at Beirut Port last week. At least 158 perished in the ammonium nitrate explosion, with over 6,000 injured and dozens of others still missing. In the wake of the weekend’s mass protests, Prime Minister Hassan Diab called for early parliamentary elections.