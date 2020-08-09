Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Mideast Daily News
anti-government protests
Beirut
Explosion
Lebanon
Michel Aoun

Beirut Chaos Continues as Thousands Clash with Police

Uri Cohen
08/09/2020

Nearly 800 people were wounded in violent protests that erupted in Beirut over the weekend as demonstrators demanding the immediate resignation of the Lebanese government clashed with security forces. Police opened fire and launched gas canisters into the crowds after they were pelted with rocks and bottles. One officer was killed after reportedly tripping into an elevator shaft while being chased by demonstrators. On Saturday, hundreds of angry protesters managed to overpower security guards and stormed ministry buildings, burning portraits of President Michel Aoun. Public outrage, simmering for months over Lebanon’s economic collapse, finally erupted after the horrific blast at Beirut Port last week. At least 158 perished in the ammonium nitrate explosion, with over 6,000 injured and dozens of others still missing. In the wake of the weekend’s mass protests, Prime Minister Hassan Diab called for early parliamentary elections.

NEXT FROM
Mideast Daily News
MORE FROM Mideast Daily News

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.