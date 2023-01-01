It's the glowing season of lights.

Beirut Says Bon Voyage to World’s Largest Floating Library
The Logos Hope in Kiel, Germany, 26 April 2008. (VollwertBIT/Creative Commons)
Mideast Daily News
ship
library
Beirut
Lebanon

Steven Ganot
01/01/2023

Tens of thousands of Lebanese said goodbye to the year 2022 aboard the ship Logos Hope, which hosts the world’s largest floating library and book fair. The vessel docked at Beirut Port on December 15. Since then, 50,000 people have visited the fair, which closed on Saturday. On Tuesday, the ship will set sail for its next destination. The library ship brought hope and knowledge to the Eastern Mediterranean country that has been struggling for three years under the strain of an unprecedented financial and political crisis. The Logos Hope is operated by the Germany-based organization GBA Ships. It is the largest of its kind in the world, with over 5,000 different books on board covering a wide range of subjects, including science, technology, engineering, mathematics, the arts, and more. The ship travels to various ports around the world, offering educational and cultural programs and activities for both children and adults. It stays in each port for a few weeks and receives thousands of visitors daily. It also serves as a platform for around 350 volunteers from 65 countries around the world to work and learn together, promoting international understanding and cultural exchange. The Logos Hope has visited over 50 countries and welcomed millions of visitors on board since it first set sail in 1970.

