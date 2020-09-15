Donate
Beirut Suffers 3rd Large Fire in Week
Lebanese firefighters douse the flames of a blaze that engulfed a landmark modern building, designed by the late world-renowned British-Iraqi architect Zaha Hadid, in central Beirut on September 15, 2020. (Anwar Amro/AFP via Getty Images)
Uri Cohen
09/15/2020

A huge fire broke out Tuesday morning near Beirut port, the third such blaze in the past week, causing anguish yet again in the city still licking its wounds from the devastating August 4 blast. No injuries or casualties were reported in the fire, which erupted in one of the city’s most recognizable buildings, designed by the well-known British architect, Zaha Hadid. By noon Tuesday, authorities reported they had brought the flames under control and promised an investigation into the cause of the fire would be opened. Over the last week, firefighters were forced to battle two other large fires near the port of Beirut. The coincidental timing of these occurrences has raised suspicion that the blazes were started on purpose, with the intention of destroying evidence that could link the August explosion to Hizbullah or other corrupt groups in the country. The huge ammonium nitrate blast early last month demolished much of Beirut, killing close to 200 people, injuring over 6,500 more and leaving tens of thousands homeless.

