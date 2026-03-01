Beit Shemesh Hit Directly as Iranian Barrage Continues, 9 Confirmed Dead

I’ve reported plenty of grim scenes for The Media Line, but this one landed in my own backyard—literally. On Sunday afternoon, an Iranian ballistic missile slammed into a residential area in my hometown, Beit Shemesh, killing nine people and injuring about 40 more. Two of the wounded were listed in serious condition, two in moderate condition, and the rest were treated for lighter injuries.

When the sirens wailed, I did what everyone here has learned to do fast: get into my bomb shelter. I was there with my wife when the impact hit. The sound told us it wasn’t “somewhere out there.” It was close. Still, we didn’t know how close until later—until the reports, the dust, the stunned voices, and the first images from the neighborhood made it real. Now we wait for the names, for the updates, for the hard confirmations of who made it out and who didn’t.

The strike left a jagged scar: sections of multiple buildings collapsed, and nearby public areas were torn up by the blast. Rescue teams spent hours clawing through concrete slabs, twisted metal, and shattered glass—first to pull out survivors, then to recover the dead. Magen David Adom and Hatzalah paramedics and other responders—both professionals and volunteers—and Jerusalem District Fire and Rescue teams rushed in within minutes, triaging on scene and evacuating casualties to hospitals in Jerusalem. Police locked down the area as engineers checked nearby structures for stability.

Israeli defense officials acknowledged the missile was not intercepted, and the failure is being reviewed as part of a broader assessment of air defense performance during this wave of attacks. The attack forms part of Iran’s ongoing retaliation for Operation Roaring Lion, the joint Israeli–US operation launched February 28 that struck senior Iranian leadership figures and strategic military infrastructure.

The full report and video coverage tell the story in greater detail. From my home in Beit Shemesh, this is no abstraction—it is a city forever altered in a single afternoon.