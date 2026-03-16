Ben-Gurion Feels Like a Military Base as Some Israelis Head Out

Dario Sanchez’s brief dispatch from Ben-Gurion International Airport captures a country running on nerves, routine shattered, and exits suddenly looking like lifelines.

In this compact but vivid report, Sanchez meets two Israelis who are not fleeing in panic so much as stepping out of the pressure cooker, at least for now. One is headed to Germany after deciding the situation was deteriorating too quickly to ignore. Another is flying to Greece with his children to reunite with his wife, who has been stranded abroad for three weeks. Their comments give the story its force: this is not only about physical danger, but about exhaustion, disruption, and the strange mental wear of living with alerts, shelter runs, and the sense that nothing in daily life is functioning as it should.

What makes the piece land is its setting. Ben-Gurion, usually crowded and kinetic, is described as eerie, nearly empty, and overshadowed by military activity. One traveler says the airport now feels more like a military base than a civilian gateway. Another says he has never seen it look this way in his life. That detail does a lot of heavy lifting. It tells readers, in one image, how far the war has pushed itself into ordinary Israeli life.

The story also avoids melodrama. The travelers are shaken, but measured. One says it is not only about danger; it is about the miserable uncertainty of hearing a siren in public and instantly scanning for somewhere to run while everyone else does the same. The other speaks of needing rest, sleep, and a pause from the constant strain. There is also a harder edge beneath the fatigue: support for continuing the fight if it might change the regional balance of power for the long term.

That tension—weariness paired with grim resolve—is what gives the report its weight. Read Dario Sanchez’s article for the human detail, then watch the video report to see the emptied airport and hear the strain in the travelers’ own voices. Sometimes a short piece says more than a long one.