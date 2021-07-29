Protecting Truth During Tension

As the Israeli-Palestinian conflict develops and the rise of hate crimes persists, TML is on the ground in the Middle East and beyond writing stories that readers like you and other media outlets rely on. To ensure that you have immediate access to unbiased, fact-based reporting, it is crucial that TML has the resources to disseminate these stories in real-time. Please help us protect the truth during these critical times by making a donation today.
The Media Line is proud to assume this responsibility and has over 20 years of success in shaping the role of news reporting in the region. We hope you will support our efforts by making a donation today.

In our modern, digital world, we are not as far away from each other as we once were, which is why news agencies have a responsibility to put forth reliable, trustworthy journalism more than ever before.
TML is proud to assume this responsibility.
We hope you will support our efforts.

Thank you!

Donate
Thank you for confidence in The Media Line.
 
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Ben & Jerry Break Their Silence to Say They’re ‘Proud’ of Company’s West Bank Boycott
Ben Cohen and Jerry Greenfield, co-founders of Ben & Jerry's, appear on The Dylan Ratigan Show on Feb. 13, 2012. (Megan Robertson/Wikimedia Commons)
Mideast Daily News
Ben & Jerry's
West Bank
Boycott

Ben & Jerry Break Their Silence to Say They’re ‘Proud’ of Company’s West Bank Boycott

Marcy Oster
07/29/2021

Ben Cohen and Jerry Greenfield, the co-founders of Ben & Jerry’s say they are “proud” of the company they founded in 1978 sold to Unilever in 2000, and “believe it is on the right side of history” in deciding to stop selling its products in the “Occupied Palestinian Territories.” They also rejected accusations that the company’s decision is anti-Semitic. In a guest essay in The New York Times published on Wednesday, Cohen and Greenfield, who no longer have any operational control of the company, said that it was “possible to support Israel and oppose some of its policies.” The men noted that in the acquisition agreement they signed with multinational corporation Unilever, the company retained an independent board of directors “with a responsibility to protect the company’s essential brand integrity and to pursue its social mission.” This structure, they said, “is the magic behind both Ben & Jerry’s continued independence and its success.” And here we thought it was the Chunky Monkey.

Did you know we’re celebrating our 20th Anniversary as the 1st American News Agency exclusively covering the Middle East?

  • The Middle East landscape is changing rapidly.
  • The roads in the region open to new possibilities.
  • The Media Line continues to pave the way to a far greater understanding of the region’s land, people, policies and governments through our trusted, fact-based news.

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

Please make your gift today.
Thank you!
Donate

We paved the way to be the Trusted Mid East News you can rely on!

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

NEXT FROM
Mideast Daily News
MORE FROM Mideast Daily News

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.