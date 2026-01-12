Benavides Takes Dakar Stage 7 as Overall Fight Tightens

Argentine motorcyclist Luciano Benavides won Stage 7 of the Dakar Rally on Sunday, charging from Riyadh to Wadi Ad-Dawasir and using the day’s long, fast special stage to keep the overall podium battle on a razor’s edge.

Benavides, riding for KTM, covered the 459-kilometer timed section in four hours and finished 4 minutes and 47 seconds ahead of Edgar Canet. Adrien Van Beveren, who has been searching for rhythm since the rally began in Yanbu, followed 10 seconds behind Canet for his strongest ride so far.

The stage win was Benavides’ seventh on the Dakar, and it mattered beyond the trophy photo. He remains third overall, just 15 seconds behind Ricky Brabec, keeping pressure on the leaders as the rally heads into another decisive run of stages. Daniel Sanders held onto the overall lead, but Sunday’s third-place finish changes Monday’s chessboard: Sanders will start earlier on Stage 8, while Brabec—4:25 back—will launch from 10th, 21 minutes after the Australian, with cleaner lines and fewer bikes to catch.

After Saturday’s rest day, the Dakar’s second week resumed with a marathon-style layout: the 459-kilometer special followed by a 418-kilometer liaison across Saudi Arabia’s interior—an endurance test where navigation errors can cost more than speed can recover.

Further down the order, South African rider Michael Docherty again mixed it up with the RallyGP field, finishing fifth on the day to Wadi Ad-Dawasir and collecting his fifth stage win in his category.