Benghazi Killers Arrested as Fragile Government Lives On

Libyan police on Monday arrested two men suspected of assassinating Mahmoud al-Werfalli, a military commander who served under renegade general Khalifa Haftar of Libya’s dismantled eastern government. The suspects, Mohamad Abdeljalil Saad and Hanine al-Abdaly, allegedly gunned down the prominent military man, who was wanted by the International Criminal Court for allegedly committing war crimes, in the streets of devastated Benghazi on Wednesday. The incident threatened to undo the recently signed settlement between Libya’s warring western side – the internationally recognized Government of National Accord, and its eastern administration supported by Haftar’s Libyan National Army. The two factions conducted a decade-long civil war following dictator Moammar Gadhafi’s violent ousting in 2011, agreeing to a cease-fire and eventually to a unity government only this year, after months of United Nations-brokered peace talks.