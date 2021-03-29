Happy Holidays!

For those who celebrate, The Media Line wishes you a joyous Passover and a Happy Easter!

We hope you will support The Media Line (TML) this holiday season. TML is known for truthful, unbiased journalism and we are teaching future journalists to do the same. Through our Press and Policy Student Program, TML provides an innovative opportunity for students to globalize their educational experience by connecting to an active news bureau in the Middle East, studying journalism and public policy under the mentorship of veteran journalists while earning academic credit.
These students will reshape how the world sees and understands the Middle East and, in turn, how the Middle East impacts our world. Your contribution will provide the next generation with the skills they need to uphold the highest standards of journalism and, in turn, educate our global society with integrity and respect.
Thank you!

Donate
“The Press and Policy Student Program has elevated my global awareness, supported my journalistic efforts, and propelled me on the path of future success within the news industry.”
Press and Policy Student Program Participant
Carla Warren, University of Houston
Thank you and best wishes.
 
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Benghazi Killers Arrested as Fragile Government Lives On
Col. Ali Madi, head of the military prosecution in Libya's eastern Benghazi, briefs reporters on March 27, 2021 regarding the assassination of Mahmoud al-Werfalli, a militia leader loyal to eastern military strongman Khalifa Haftar, who was wanted by the International Criminal Court for alleged war crimes (Abdullah Doma/AFP via Getty Images)
Mideast Daily News
Libya
Benghazi
Assassination

Benghazi Killers Arrested as Fragile Government Lives On

Uri Cohen
03/29/2021

Libyan police on Monday arrested two men suspected of assassinating Mahmoud al-Werfalli, a military commander who served under renegade general Khalifa Haftar of Libya’s dismantled eastern government. The suspects, Mohamad Abdeljalil Saad and Hanine al-Abdaly, allegedly gunned down the prominent military man, who was wanted by the International Criminal Court for allegedly committing war crimes, in the streets of devastated Benghazi on Wednesday. The incident threatened to undo the recently signed settlement between Libya’s warring western side – the internationally recognized Government of National Accord, and its eastern administration supported by Haftar’s Libyan National Army. The two factions conducted a decade-long civil war following dictator Moammar Gadhafi’s violent ousting in 2011, agreeing to a cease-fire and eventually to a unity government only this year, after months of United Nations-brokered peace talks.

Give the Gift of Trusted News!

Dear friends,

The Media Line is always there to report to you the stories and issues of the Middle East – completely and in context: TML is the source you can trust.

Know The Media Line to Know The Middle East!

Please support our ad-free, nonprofit news agency. Our seasoned journalists reporting from the Middle East are working day and night during these challenging, yet defining times; and our student interns are honing their knowledge and skills, preparing to emerge as tomorrow’s journalists.

You rely on us and we’re relying on you! Make your online tax-deductible donation here and contact us regarding donations through appreciated stock, donor advised funds, qualifying IRA distributions and other charitable instruments.

Donate
Thank you for confidence in The Media Line.
 
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
NEXT FROM
Mideast Daily News
MORE FROM Mideast Daily News

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.