Bennett and Lapid Launch ‘Together’ as Netanyahu’s Coalition Shows New Strains

Gabriel Colodro’s report captures a political launch that suddenly felt less like a campaign warm-up and more like the opening gun of Israel’s next election. Former Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and former Prime Minister and Opposition Leader Yair Lapid unveiled “Beyachad,” or Together, in Tel Aviv on Tuesday night, drawing more than 2,000 people just hours after Rabbi Dov Lando’s explosive letter signaled a possible rupture inside Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s ultra-Orthodox bloc.

The timing gave the event its electricity. Lando, the senior spiritual authority behind Degel HaTorah, told the party’s lawmakers to move toward dissolving the Knesset over the stalled military draft exemption law, declaring, “We no longer have trust in Netanyahu.” Suddenly, Together was not launching into some distant election cycle. It was stepping onto the stage just as Netanyahu’s coalition looked vulnerable from within.

The evening’s choreography was impossible to miss. Lapid spoke briefly and then handed the spotlight to Bennett, who spoke for nearly an hour. Lapid made the alliance’s hierarchy clear, telling the crowd that Bennett “can lead the country in the coming years” and introducing him as “the prime minister in the near future of the State of Israel.” It was a striking act of political self-discipline, rare enough in Israeli politics to count as a small endangered species.

Bennett, in turn, framed Together as a partnership built not on sameness but on shared purpose. He attacked Netanyahu’s coalition as exhausted and morally broken after October 7, promised that his first act as prime minister would be to establish a state commission of inquiry, and declared that “draft evasion is killing our soldiers.” His message tied the ultra-Orthodox enlistment crisis directly to the war, reservist fatigue, and the demand for a more equal national burden.

Colodro’s reporting also shows the machinery behind the moment: Bennett brings the leadership brand, while Yesh Atid brings the lawmakers, volunteers, field organization, and 14 years of political infrastructure. Colodro catches the campaign’s first defining image: Lapid inviting Bennett to lead, just as Netanyahu’s old bloc starts to crack.