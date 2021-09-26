Americans need to understand the Middle East
How much do we really know?

At The Media Line, we value all points of view and aim to mend our differences through fact-based narrative-inclusive journalism Help support our bold and brave team in Afghanistan, Gaza, Israel, Palestinian Territories, the UAE, and beyond.
Help us continue our work and provide access to the news that matters to you.

Donate
Thank you and best wishes to you and yours for this Jewish New Year.
 
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Bennett Arrives in US to Address United Nations, Meet With Ministers From UAE, Bahrain
Israel's Prime Minister Naftali Bennett speaks to reporters before he boards a plane to the United States early on the morning of September 26, 2021. Bennett is heading to New York to address a meeting of the United Nations General Assembly. (Avi Ohayon/GPO)
Mideast Daily News

Bennett Arrives in US to Address United Nations, Meet With Ministers From UAE, Bahrain

Marcy Oster
09/26/2021

Israel’s Prime Minister Naftali Bennett arrived in the United States early on Sunday morning, where he will address the United Nations General Assembly. He is scheduled to meet on Sunday with ministers from Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates, the first two Arab countries to sign the Abraham Accords with Israel last year, during a ceremony at the White House. During the three-day visit to the US, Bennett also is scheduled to host a meeting with the heads of Jewish organizations. On Saturday night as he boarded a plane for the US Bennett said: “I am now leaving for the United Nations General Assembly. This is an important international stage and I am very pleased for the opportunity to bring the voice of Israel, of Israelis, to this important stage. This will be an opportunity to tell our story, about Israel’s place in the world and about the special spirit of Israelis and our contribution to the world.” Bennett’s visit has caused a bit of an uproar among haredi Orthodox leaders since he is scheduled to return home on Wednesday, when the holiday of Simchat Torah is over in Israel but still being observed in the US. Their concern is that Bennett will cause American Jews to desecrate the holiday in order to accommodate him, and that it just looks bad.

Did you know we’re celebrating our 20th Anniversary as the 1st American News Agency exclusively covering the Middle East?

  • The Middle East landscape is changing rapidly.
  • The roads in the region open to new possibilities.
  • The Media Line continues to pave the way to a far greater understanding of the region’s land, people, policies and governments through our trusted, fact-based news.

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

Please make your gift today.
Thank you!
Donate

We paved the way to be the Trusted Mid East News you can rely on!

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

NEXT FROM
Mideast Daily News
MORE FROM Mideast Daily News

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.