Bennett Arrives in US to Address United Nations, Meet With Ministers From UAE, Bahrain

Israel’s Prime Minister Naftali Bennett arrived in the United States early on Sunday morning, where he will address the United Nations General Assembly. He is scheduled to meet on Sunday with ministers from Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates, the first two Arab countries to sign the Abraham Accords with Israel last year, during a ceremony at the White House. During the three-day visit to the US, Bennett also is scheduled to host a meeting with the heads of Jewish organizations. On Saturday night as he boarded a plane for the US Bennett said: “I am now leaving for the United Nations General Assembly. This is an important international stage and I am very pleased for the opportunity to bring the voice of Israel, of Israelis, to this important stage. This will be an opportunity to tell our story, about Israel’s place in the world and about the special spirit of Israelis and our contribution to the world.” Bennett’s visit has caused a bit of an uproar among haredi Orthodox leaders since he is scheduled to return home on Wednesday, when the holiday of Simchat Torah is over in Israel but still being observed in the US. Their concern is that Bennett will cause American Jews to desecrate the holiday in order to accommodate him, and that it just looks bad.