US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan, left, meets in Jerusalem with Israeli Prime Minster Naftali Bennett on December 22, 2021. (Haim Zach/GPO)
Mideast Daily News
Naftali Bennett
Jake Sullivan
Joe Biden
Iran nuclear agreement

Bennett, in Meeting on Iran With Sullivan, Waiting for Biden to Call

Marcy Oster
12/22/2021

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett met in Jerusalem with US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan as a report has surfaced that Bennett requested a call with President Joe Biden three weeks ago and is still waiting for the phone to ring. Bennett and Sullivan discussed the current negotiations on reviving the Iran nuclear deal with the world powers, according to a readout from the prime minister’s office. A meeting on Tuesday between Sullivan and Israeli President Isaac Herzog also centered on Iran, according to a statement from the president’s office, though Herzog had said he would bring up the issue of the West Bank outpost of Homesh and its renegade yeshiva, in the wake of the killing of one of its students in an attack by Palestinian gunmen. Israel’s Channel 13 News reported on Tuesday that Bennett three weeks ago requested a phone call with Biden to discuss the Vienna nuclear talks, but that the US ignored the request. The report said that Bennett spoke instead with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who focused on US displeasure over announcements of new construction in West Bank Jewish settlements. Still, according to Channel 13, a call between Bennett and Biden is expected to be arranged after the meeting with Sullivan. “These days are pretty important. What happens in Vienna has profound ramifications for the stability of the Middle East and the security of Israel for the upcoming years,” Bennett said at the start of his meeting with Sullivan. Sullivan noted that his visit comes “at a critical juncture for both of our countries on a major set of security issues, it’s important that we sit together and develop a common strategy, a common outlook, and find a way forward that fundamentally secures your country’s interests and mine. And we believe those interests, like the values upon which our countries are built, are deeply shared and deeply felt.”

