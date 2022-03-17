Bennett, Lapid To Attend Zoom Speech to Israeli Lawmakers by Ukrainian President Zelenskyy

Israel’s Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and Foreign Minister Yair Lapid will be in attendance when Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenksyy addresses the Knesset, Israel’s parliament, in a speech being broadcast to the lawmakers on Zoom. The address is being held while the Knesset is in recess; Bennett and Lapid reportedly hope that their participation will encourage attendance by lawmakers, many who are on vacation. The address also will be broadcast to the Israeli public at Habima Theater Plaza in Tel Aviv. The London-based Financial Times reported on Wednesday night that Bennett has been the lead mediator between Russia and Ukraine, citing three officials close to the talks. The 15-point plan currently being discussed by the two sides in the conflict is the result of the mediation led by Bennett, according to the report. Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan also has been involved in mediation efforts, according to the Financial Times.