Bennett, Lapid To Attend Zoom Speech to Israeli Lawmakers by Ukrainian President Zelenskyy
Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, left, and Foreign Minister Yair Lapid speak by phone on Nov. 18, 2021 with Mordi and Natali Oknin, the Israeli couple released from a Turkish prison where they were held for a week, accused of being spies after taking a photograph of the president’s palace in Istanbul.(Haim Zach/GPO)
Mideast Daily News
Naftalli Bennett
Yair Lapid
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Knesset
Zoom

Bennett, Lapid To Attend Zoom Speech to Israeli Lawmakers by Ukrainian President Zelenskyy

Marcy Oster
03/17/2022

Israel’s Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and Foreign Minister Yair Lapid will be in attendance when Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenksyy addresses the Knesset, Israel’s parliament, in a speech being broadcast to the lawmakers on Zoom. The address is being held while the Knesset is in recess; Bennett and Lapid reportedly hope that their participation will encourage attendance by lawmakers, many who are on vacation. The address also will be broadcast to the Israeli public at Habima Theater Plaza in Tel Aviv. The London-based Financial Times reported on Wednesday night that Bennett has been the lead mediator between Russia and Ukraine, citing three officials close to the talks. The 15-point plan currently being discussed by the two sides in the conflict is the result of the mediation led by Bennett, according to the report. Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan also has been involved in mediation efforts, according to the Financial Times.

