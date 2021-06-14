Protecting Truth During Tension

Bennett Sworn In as Israeli Prime Minister
Naftali Bennett addresses lawmakers during a special session to vote on a new government at the Knesset in Jerusalem, on June 13, 2021. (Emmanuel Dunand/AFP via Getty Images)
Mideast Daily News

Bennett Sworn In as Israeli Prime Minister

Uri Cohen
06/14/2021

Israel’s parliament voted in Naftali Bennett as the nation’s prime minister Sunday night, approving Bennett’s new government in a razor-thin 60-59 confidence vote just before 9 pm. The historic vote, ending the unprecedented 12-year tenure of Binyamin Netanyahu, followed a hectic day, which saw fiery speeches by Bennett, his coalition partner and alternate prime minister, Yair Lapid, and Netanyahu himself. On Monday, Netanyahu’s team will meet with Bennett’s incoming staff, to finally begin the transition. The former prime minister, and now opposition chair, announced he would not attend the traditional farewell ceremony at the prime minister’s office, breaking with decades-old practice. Throughout Sunday night and early into Monday morning, thousands of people packed Tel Aviv’s central Rabin Square to celebrate Netanyahu’s downfall, while dozens of the controversial leader’s supporters gathered outside his official Jerusalem residence to welcome Netanyahu as he returned home from parliament, for the first time in a long time without the title of prime minister.

