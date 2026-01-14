Berri Blasts Ceasefire Panel as Israel Keeps Hitting Lebanon

Lebanese Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri said Tuesday that Lebanon cannot keep absorbing Israeli strikes under a ceasefire meant to stop the fighting, accusing the truce monitoring committee—backed by the US and France—of failing to do its job as attacks and targeted killings continue.

In remarks to the local newspaper Al-Joumhouria, Berri said it is “unacceptable” for Lebanon to remain under Israeli fire and argued the committee was supposed to do more than document incidents. It was mandated, he said, “not only to monitor violations but also to prevent them and ensure compliance.”

Berri insisted Lebanon has honored the ceasefire since it was announced in November 2024 and said Beirut has committed no breaches. He added that the Lebanese Armed Forces have carried out their responsibilities south of the Litani River “in full,” while Israel has violated the truce through strikes and assassinations in southern Lebanon, the Bekaa Valley, and Beirut’s southern suburbs.

Asked whether the country is sliding toward another round of escalation, Berri said Israel’s actions amount to a war that never ended, describing what has happened since the ceasefire as “an ongoing war.”

He said Lebanon cannot accept being turned into a “firing range,” cannot accept continued Israeli occupation of Lebanese territory, and cannot accept Lebanese detainees remaining in Israeli prisons—issues he said must stay at the top of the state’s agenda.

A ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah took effect Nov. 27, 2024, after cross-border fighting tied to the Gaza war intensified into broader clashes. Israel has periodically struck inside Lebanon since then, saying the attacks target Hezbollah “threats.” The monitoring mechanism includes Lebanon, Israel, the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon, and US- and France-backed support intended to deter renewed fighting, especially in the south.