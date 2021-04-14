Biden Backs Backed-up Bargain Bringing Bombs to Buying Buddies  

The United States State Department confirmed on Tuesday that President Joe Biden intends to approve the $23 billion arms sale to the United Arab Emirates, signed by former President Donald Trump on his way out of office and halted by the new administration for further review. The deal, which includes state-of-the-art F-35 fighter jets, drones and other armaments, was struck after the UAE agreed to normalize relations with Israel in August of last year in the American-brokered Abraham Accords. Reports of Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu’s secret consent to the sale, without the knowledge of Jerusalem’s top defense brass, caused a stir at the time, but Washington has since assured Israel’s military that its Qualitative Military Edge in the Middle East would be maintained. Democrats in Congress last year launched a failed legislative effort to thwart the weapons deal, warning the move would threaten stability in the region. “We will also continue to reinforce with the UAE and all recipients of U.S. defense articles and services that U.S.-origin defense equipment must be adequately secured and used in a manner that respects human rights and fully complies with the laws of armed conflict,” the State Department statement said.